1 reportedly shot in NE Portland’s Cully neighborhood

Shots reported in the 6700 block of NE Killingsworth Street

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police investigated reports of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Portland.

Gunfire was reported in the 6700 block of NE Killingsworth Street at about 3 p.m., Portland police said. Officers were told one person had been shot and was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.

This is an active investigation. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.