1 rushed to hospital after gunfire in NW Portland

Portland police at the scene of a shooting at NW Broadway and NW Glisan Street, Aug. 12, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Portland, police said.

Officers went to NW Broadway and NW Glisan Street after receiving reports of a shooting just after 3 p.m. They found one person who had been shot at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Detective Division at 503.823.0400.