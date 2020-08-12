1 rushed to hospital after gunfire in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Portland, police said.
Officers went to NW Broadway and NW Glisan Street after receiving reports of a shooting just after 3 p.m. They found one person who had been shot at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Detective Division at 503.823.0400.
