1 rushed to hospital after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot Thursday night at a home in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers were called out to a home in the 12500 block of NE Marine Drive at about 9:15 p.m. A person who had been shot was taken to a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Their condition is unknown at this time.

NE Airport Way was temporarily closed from NE 33rd Avenue to NE 138th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503.823.3333.