PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Old Town, according to Portland police.

Around 2:11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to NW Davis and 4th after an AMR crew reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Once PPB arrived, officers found one person hurt before they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police said they don’t know how badly hurt the victim is.

The investigation is ongoing.