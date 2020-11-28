1 rushed to hospital after shots fired in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot Friday afternoon in Northwest Portland, police said.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of NW Glisan Street and NW Broadway at about 2:30, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers found one person who had been shot and the scene. The person was rushed to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
No further details have been released.
This is an ongoing investigation and KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Bryan Declercque Bryan.Declercque@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2056 or Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.
