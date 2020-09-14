1 seriously injured, 1 arrested in SE Portland shooting

Victim has serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after another man was found seriously injured with gunshot wounds in Southeast Portland overnight.

Just after midnight on Monday, officers were called out to the 3000 block of Southeast 9th Avenue on a report that someone had been shot. Once they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who had gunshot wounds to his torso and his head. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

While the victim was being tended to, officers learned the suspect was still likely in the area. Officers quickly found and arrested the suspect, who they say is a 55-year-old man.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.