PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot and as many as 3 suspects fled the scene at the Embassy Suites near Portland International Airport late Saturday night, officials with the Port of Portland said.

A heavy police presence showed up at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport late Saturday night at the hotel off NE 82nd shortly before 10 p.m. Investigators with both PPB and the Port of Portland police arrived and the East County Major Crimes Team.

The condition of the injured person is not disclosed, nor is there any suspect information available.

KOIN 6 New saw a massive group of guests outside in the cold for a time before they were allowed to go back inside by 11 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.