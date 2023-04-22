PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — — Two people are in custody after one person was shot at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the Sport Complex, 810 NE 28th. When officers arrived they found one wounded man who was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Two suspects were spotted in the area and taken into custody, officials said. “There are no outstanding individuals and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

The investigation continues. No further information is available at this time.