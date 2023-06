Mega Foods, 1542 Mt. Hood Avenue in Woodburn, as seen on Google Street View, June 4, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after a fatal shooting at a grocery store in Woodburn.

The shooting at Mega Foods, 1542 Mt. Hood Avenue, happened around 4 p.m., Woodburn police said in a release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, officials said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and investigators said they don’t believe anyone else is involved.

The investigation is open and active.

