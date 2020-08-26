1 shot during NE Portland restaurant robbery

Officers were called to the 7300 block of NE Glisan Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot when they tried to intervene during a robbery at a Northeast Portland restaurant Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of NE Glisan Street at about 9:30 p.m. after two men entered a restaurant and demanded money at gunpoint, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A person who tried to intervene was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The suspects left the area before officers arrived. Police said they were still on the loose by about 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting should call detectives at 503.823.0405.