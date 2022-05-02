PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head during a shooting in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, Portland police said.

Around 2 a.m., officials said a group of teenagers were inside a car stopped at SE 61st Avenue and SE Harold Street when an unknown driver pulled up beside them. The suspect allegedly started firing at the car — hitting at least one person.

Authorities said the teens tried to get away from the shooter, but the suspect chased after their car into Clackamas County before stopping.

The girl shot sustained what officials say is a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her head.

No suspect information was immediately released.