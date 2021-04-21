1 shot in North Portland’s Humboldt neighborhood

Police at the scene of a shooting in North Portland’s Humboldt neighborhood, April 21, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in North Portland’s Humboldt neighborhood, police said.

Multiple people called police around 8:15 p.m. after hearing gunfire near North Alberta Street and North Vancouver Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The victim was taken to a hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators set up a crime scene and were looking for witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-107328. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers.