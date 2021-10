Officers at the scene of a shooting in SE Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, Oct. 20, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot Wednesday night in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near SE Powell Court and SE 125th Place at about 9:45 p.m.

A man was shot and taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, the Portland Police Bureau said.

No arrests have been made at this time.