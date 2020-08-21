1 shot, investigation underway near Sumner neighborhood

Shots fired in the 4300 block of NE 90th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of NE 90th Avenue at about 4 p.m. They found evidence of gunfire and one person who had been shot, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

NE Skidmore Street was closed from NE 82nd to NE 92nd avenues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503.823.3333.