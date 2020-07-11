Live Now
1 shot, killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

The scene is still active

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Police have SE 136th closed north of SE Powell as they investigate a shooting. July 10, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police responded to SE Powell Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Investigators are still working at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing seven to ten shots fired.

SE 136th Avenue is closed between SE Division Street and SE Powell Boulevard.

This shooting marks the fourth homicide case detectives have been called to investigate in the last 24 hours.

This is a developing story.

