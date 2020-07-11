1 shot, killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

Portland Police have SE 136th closed north of SE Powell as they investigate a shooting. July 10, 2020 (KOIN)

The scene is still active

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police responded to SE Powell Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Investigators are still working at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing seven to ten shots fired.

SE 136th Avenue is closed between SE Division Street and SE Powell Boulevard.

A Portland Police Officer has confirmed someone has died. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/2oUyYq6LJA — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) July 11, 2020

This shooting marks the fourth homicide case detectives have been called to investigate in the last 24 hours.

