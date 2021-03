PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital after being shot Thursday night near George Middle School in North Portland, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 10 p.m. in the 9500 block of North Calhoun Avenue.

One person was shot and is expected to recover, Portland police said.

A woman in the neighborhood told KOIN 6 she heard about 30 rounds from a high-caliber gun.

This is a developing story and no further information is available at this time.