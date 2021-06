One person was wounded in a shooting outside the Ross Dress For Less in Hillsboro, June 19, 2021 (Courtesy: Nora Gonzo)

No suspect description at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was wounded in a shooting outside the Ross Dress For Less in Hillsboro, police told KOIN 6 News.

There is no suspect description at this time, although Hillsboro police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives remain at the scene. No further information is available at this time.