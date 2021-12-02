1 shot, several streets closed in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several streets are closed in Southeast Portland after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities tell KOIN 6 News the shooting happened near an RV at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Washington. Police say they do not know if the victim was homeless or not.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Portland Police say someone was shot here at SE 9th and Washington. They have several streets blocked off at the moment as they investigate. pic.twitter.com/ye9YuVegkO — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) December 2, 2021

No suspect information has been released. However, there are reports of a car being seen driving off after the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story.