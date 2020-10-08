1 stabbed on MAX train at NE Portland transit center

One person was stabbed at the Hollywood Transit Center in NE Portland, Oct. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing at a TriMet MAX platform left one person with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Northeast Portland, police said.

The victim and suspect started arguing on a MAX platform at the Hollywood Transit Center in the 4100 block of NE Halsey Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. They then got onto a train where the suspect stabbed the victim.

Police said the victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call detectives at 503.823.0400.