1 stabbed on MAX train at NE Portland transit center

The stabbing happened at the Hollywood Transit Center

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One person was stabbed at the Hollywood Transit Center in NE Portland, Oct. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing at a TriMet MAX platform left one person with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Northeast Portland, police said. 

The victim and suspect started arguing on a MAX platform at the Hollywood Transit Center in the 4100 block of NE Halsey Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. They then got onto a train where the suspect stabbed the victim. 

Police said the victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. 

The suspect has not been arrested at this time. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call detectives at 503.823.0400. 

