10 more people face charges stemming from demonstrations, riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten people are facing felony charges after several incidents of civil unrest in Portland.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday that 10 people have been charged with various felony crimes after three incidents of civil unrest. The crimes occurred on November 8, 2020, December 20, 2020 and April 23, 2021.

Three people are accused of causing property damage on Nov. 08, when a small group of people marched from Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland to the Multnomah County Democrats’ headquarters in the 3500 block of NE Sandy. The building was tagged with graffiti and the group broke “several of the building’s windows,” Portland police said in a release.

That damage was estimated to be more than $1,000.

Maximilian Jennings, James Prettyman and Thomas Moll-Rocek were all arrested that night and now face charges for their alleged crimes.

Those charges are as follows:

Jennings: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Prettyman : One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Moll-Rocek: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

Six more people are accused of causing property damage, stemming from events that took place on Dec. 20, 2020 — Inauguration Day.

Crowds of people across Portland turned violent on Inauguration Day, smashing windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon and later targeting the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility where federal officers declared an unlawful assembly.

The Democratic Party of Oregon building sustained an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

The six suspects, identified as Kai-Ave Douvia, Austin Nuchraksa, Nicole Rose, Darrell Kimberlin, Jean Paris and Kyle Romstad were all arrested that night and are now facing charges. Douvia is also accused of causing property damage at a Starbucks on November 02, 2020, according to the Multnomah County DA’s Office.

Their charges are as follows:

Douvia : One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Nuchraksa : One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and four counts of Unlawful Possession of a Destructive Device.

: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and four counts of Unlawful Possession of a Destructive Device. Rose : One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Kimberlin : One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Paris : One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Romstad: One count of Riot, one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

One more man is accused of throwing a rock through a window at a coffee shop on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland on April 23. That night, around 75 people dressed in black marched from Couch Park through Northwest Portland, smashing windows and vandalizing businesses during another “autonomous demonstration” march.

Events escalated to the point of police declaring a riot — which occurred after a Starbucks’ windows were smashed.

Sean Lopez is believed to have thrown a rock through the coffee shop windows. He is also accused of throwing a rock at an apartment complex window that same night, after he saw a resident using a cellphone to record what was going on. Records say the rock broke a window and nearly hit the person.

Lopez was arrested on May 29, after he was spotted at a demonstration downtown. He now faces several charges:

Lopez: One count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Burglary in the First Degree, one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.