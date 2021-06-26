10 years, no answers: Who killed LJ Irving?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On June 26, 2011, there was “some sort of disturbance” in Northeast Portland that led to gunfire that killed one man and wounded two others.

Leonard Irving — LJ to his friends and family — died after being shot at NE 82nd and Thompson. But no one has ever been arrested in the decade since his killing.

He was a father of 3 young children, his mother Lucy Mashia said.

“LJ loved family. He was so excited about being a father to his kids,” she told KOIN 6 News this week. “He just got a new job, got an apartment. He was going t take his kids and raise them.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2500 reward to help solve this homicide. Tips can be made anonymously.