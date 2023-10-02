Trey Huggett was arrested around 5 a.m. Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sleeping man found inside a stolen car is now facing dozens of felonies for his alleged connection to at least 10 different burglary and theft cases.

Trey Huggett was arrested around 5 a.m. Sunday, Tigard police said in a release, after he was spotted sleeping in a stolen car on SW Maplewood Drive. The officers recognized him as the suspect in recent burglary cases.

Once he was arrested, police said, they round a stolen handgun, burglary tools and about 100 car key fobs. It’s believed the 30-year-old Gresham resident targeted car dealerships and commercial properties to get the key fobs.

Huggett is suspected in additional cases and the investigation is ongoing.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail on 26 charges:

6 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

5 counts of burglary

3 counts of theft

2 counts of trying to elude an officer

2 counts of criminal trespass

Plus one count each of aggravated theft, being a felon with a gun, identity theft, forgery, possession of a stolen car, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Trey Huggett of Gresham was arrested in Tigard, suspected of burglaries and thefts. About 100 key fobs were found when he was arrested, October 2, 2023 (Tigard PD)

Investigators said more charges may be coming.