$10k of bikes stolen in Eliot, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bicycles totaling about $10,000 in value were stolen Sunday night in North Portland’s Eliot neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police said the bikes were stolen near the intersection of N Williams Avenue and NE Thompson Street, and they were then loaded into a stolen car parked nearby.

The car and some of the stolen bikes were ultimately recovered, police said, and the suspected thief was arrested.

PPB thanked community members who called to report the crime in progress.