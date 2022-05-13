PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward in search of guns taken from a trailer outside a hotel in early May.

According to PPB, a truck and trailer were stolen around 9:30 a.m. May 9, near the Oxford Suites on North Jantzen Street. ATF said the trailer was carrying 35 firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

A business out of St. Helens showed the firearms at a gun show at the Expo Center over the weekend and said workers could only watch as thieves took off.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested 19-year-old Angelina Nicole Pintor-Schindler, who they suspect stole the trailer. Investigators say Pintor-Schindler was driving a stolen truck while hauling the trailer, however it was not the same truck taken from the Oxford Suites Hotel.

The ATF said it is believed that a man and a woman stole the truck and trailer. Despite recovering the trailer, authorities have yet to recover the firearms.

“We believe these firearms are most likely still in the Portland or southwestern Washington area,” explained Jonathan T. McPherson, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge. “These 35 firearms in the wrong hands are a threat to the safety of the community, and will be so until they are recovered and the remaining perpetrator or perpetrators are taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact ATF 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.