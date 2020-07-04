$10K worth of fireworks stolen from non-profit

An estimated $10,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from a container located at the Fred Meyer at 6850 N Lombard Street July 4, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An estimated $10,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from The Peninsula Optimist Club, a not-for-profit organization that planned to sell the items as a way to provide to local youth groups.

The fireworks had been stored in a container at the Fred Meyer at 6850 North Lombard Street. Police said the break-in happened sometime overnight leading into the early morning hours of July 4. Volunteers who had planned to sell the fireworks during shifts on Saturday showed up to find the container damaged with multiple cases of fireworks gone.

“To learn of the theft this morning is deflating and sad because everyone works so hard to make this happen,” said Operations Manager John Teuscher in a release. “These fundraisers benefit families and kids who do not have the means to play sports. The fund helps to pay for equipment and fees so youth can participate in community sports.”

Teuscher and other organizers said July 4 is the busiest and most productive day for fireworks sales for the club.

The Peninsula Optimist Club has two other fireworks stands open Saturday; one is located at the Hollywood Fred Meyer and the other at the Optimist tree lot at North Lombard Street/Chautauqua Avenue.

Anyone with information about the stolen fireworks is asked to call Portland Police.