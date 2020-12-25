11 bullet casings found in hotel parking lot after shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a shooting on Christmas Eve in the Parkrose neighborhood.
Portland Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in a hotel parking lot in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 11 pm. When officers arrived they found eleven 9mm shell casings.
Video surveillance from nearby showed a man with a red sedan shooting towards someone in a dark sedan.
A short time later a man walked into a local hospital. He wasn’t willing to speak to officers but they found a dark sedan with 11 bullet strikes and blood inside.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
