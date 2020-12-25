11 bullet casings found in hotel parking lot after shooting

A bullet casing is marked at the scene of a deadly shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a shooting on Christmas Eve in the Parkrose neighborhood.

Portland Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in a hotel parking lot in the 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 11 pm. When officers arrived they found eleven 9mm shell casings.

Video surveillance from nearby showed a man with a red sedan shooting towards someone in a dark sedan.

A short time later a man walked into a local hospital. He wasn’t willing to speak to officers but they found a dark sedan with 11 bullet strikes and blood inside.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.