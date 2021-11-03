11-year-old tied to string of crimes: carjacking, shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old has been tied to a string of violent crimes over the past month, officials said.

Authorities said they believe a group of juveniles committed several violent crimes, including carjacking, armed robberies and shootings, in the East and North Portland area on October 17.

The crime spree lasted nearly 13 hours and resulted in 13 crimes, which began shortly after midnight.

Right before 1 p.m. police said they found a car on Southeast 83rd Avenue linked to the incidents. Officers said they arrested three suspects, including the 11-year-old boy who was found with a handgun. The other two boys were 15 and 17.

The older boys were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. More charges are expected to be added.

According to authorities, the 11-year-old was too young to be booked and was released to his guardian.

On Monday afternoon, deputies from Marion County tried to pull a Jeep Wrangler over that was driving recklessly in Salem.

When deputies were unable to pull the car over, they laid spike strips out. Some of the passengers got out of the car and ran into the nearby neighborhood.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested the group including the 11-year-old, along with three teens and a 23-year-old man.

Deputies found two stolen handguns, an AR-style rifle and meth. Officials said they also found evidence from several Camas burglaries in the car.

The minors were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, while the adults were booked in Marion County Jail.