PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton Police Department announced Wednesday night that they are ruling the death of 13-year-old girl Milana Li as a homicide.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., Beaverton police responded to what they called “suspicious circumstances” at Westside Linear Park near the intersection of SW Barrows Rd. and SW Horizon Blvd, which is where they discovered Li’s body in a small stream.

It was determined that Li was killed after the results of her autopsy came back Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they have received dozens of investigative tips from community members and are following up on multiple leads in this case.

Currently, investigators do not believe there is a continued threat to the community. However, the Beaverton Police Department wants to stress that this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2280.