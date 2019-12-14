$115K in electronics stolen from Bridgeport Village shopper

Tualatin Police are trying to identify the two suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin police are looking for a man and a woman who they said stole $115,000 worth of electronics from an unsuspecting shopper on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The suspects were recorded on surveillance video staking out the parking lot of the Bridgeport Village Shopping Center in Tigard around 4:30 in the afternoon. They watched a woman as she made several trips from the store to her car and back as she bought what authorities described as “high-dollar electronic items” in bulk.

During one trip when the victim was back inside the store, the male suspect broke into the woman’s car and stole several bags, said police. The estimated value of everything stolen is approximately $115,000. Police said the female suspect served as a lookout while the theft was happening.

The suspects left in a silver Honda Odyssey that police said had temporary tags.

Authorities also said that the woman who served as a lookout has been connected to another theft at Bridgeport Village from the afternoon of Dec. 3 where more than $7,000 of merchandise was stolen.

Anyone who has information about this theft or on the identities of the two suspects is asked to call Tualatin Police at 503-691-4800 and reference case #19-19828.