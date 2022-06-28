Deputies recovered suspected fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia on Sunday, June 26, 2022 (Courtesy: MCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies launched another successful patrol mission Sunday night that ended with 57 traffic stops and a dozen people arrested, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested faced varying charges, which included reckless driving, attempted assault of a police officer, DUII and possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Along with the numerous traffic stops and arrests, officials said suspected fentanyl pills and two stolen cars were recovered.

MCSO said these traffic enforcement missions are being completed more frequently as violent crime continues to climb across the metro area. Deputies are reportedly patrolling “hot-spots,” or areas that have high traffic-related fatalities and gun violence.

Since the missions started in mid-April, authorities said they have completed 173 traffic stops, 45 arrests, along with recovering 9 stolen vehicles. On June 5 alone, MCSO arrested eight people, found two stolen cars and seized a gun.