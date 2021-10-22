13 crimes in 13 hours: Teens, 11-year-old arrested in Portland

A handgun recovered during the arrest of 3 juveniles in Portland, Oct. 17, 2021. (PPB)

Police said the 11-year-old boy had a gun when he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens and an 11-year-old boy were arrested after a string of armed robberies, shootings and car thefts in a single morning in Portland, police said.

Detectives think all of the following incidents involved a group of juveniles, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The crime spree began just after midnight on Sunday two vehicles were stolen from a driveway in the 3900 block of SE 10th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.

A house in the 9500 block of North Mohawk Avenue was shot two hours later.

Minutes later, the group tried to rob a pedestrian near North Killingsworth Street and North Rodney Avenue.

A street sign was shot and run over at 4:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Trenton Street.

Half an hour later, a bicyclist was robbed at gunpoint near the 2000 block of NE 15th Avenue.

Two minutes later, a man was carjacked at gunpoint near the 2100 block of North Argyle Street.

At 7:25 a.m., the group robbed another pedestrian at gunpoint, this time in the 8100 block of SE Woodward Street.

A man walking his dog was robbed at gunpoint about 15 minutes later near SE 79th Avenue and SE Tibbetts Street. Police said the man tried to run and a suspect hit him with a vehicle, injuring the man’s leg.

Just 10 minutes later, another pedestrian was robbed near NE 8th Avenue and NE Roselawn Street.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a woman was chased by a group of people including at least one suspect with a gun in the 8000 block of SE Bush Street.

Less than 10 minutes later, a bicyclist was robbed at gunpoint near SE 84th Avenue and SE Schiller Street.

Hours passed. Then at about 12:15 p.m., someone inside a suspect vehicle fired a gun at a pedestrian from behind near NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Alberta Street. The victim was unhurt.

Police found a suspect vehicle in the 6400 block of SE 83rd Avenue just before 1 p.m. and spotted suspects running away, PPB said. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested three boys ages 11, 15 and 17. The 11-year-old had a handgun, police said.

The two older boys were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of 1st-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said more charges and arrests may come as investigators learn more.

The 11-year-old boy was too young to be booked and was released to a guardian while the investigation is carried out.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: Robbery Unit.