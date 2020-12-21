13-year-old arrested after armed carjacking in SE Portland

A second suspect has not been found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young teenager was arrested after an armed carjacking took place in Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood.

Police were called to Southeast 30th Avenue and Southeast Bybee Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Sunday night on a report of an armed carjacking. The victim told officers two juvenile suspects had carjacked her car at gunpoint, allowing her to exit her car before they drove off.

Officers located the stolen car a short time later. Once they spotted the car, a pursuit ensued before the occupants got out and attempted to flee on foot. One of the suspects was later found near Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Brooklyn Street.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on first and second-degree robbery charges. The second suspect has not been located.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Ken Reynolds at 503.823.0407.