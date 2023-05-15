Portland police say a teenage boy threatened a school with a fake handgun on May 15, 2023. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday after threatening to shoot at a school, Portland police said.

According to PPB, officers responded to Creative Sciences School, 1231 Southeast 92nd Avenue, after receiving a report that a former student had a gun and was threatening to shoot. School administrators responded by putting the school in lockdown and calling 911.

The teen was located by police near the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street and was wearing a tactical vest and helmet, and appeared to be carrying a handgun, according to officials.

PPB said officers gave commands to the teen that resulted in a safe arrest after he complied with authorities. Officers determined the gun was a realistic-looking replica.

The boy was taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and charged with menacing with a firearm and disorderly conduct.