The teen is in critical condition after he was shot on Southeast 112th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the shooter wounded the boy — who police originally said was 14 years old — just around 4 p.m. on Southeast 112th Avenue. Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed him to the hospital.

The suspect had fled the area by the time police arrived, and the Portland Police Bureau says no arrests have been made at this time. Detectives say witnesses and video evidence will be crucial for solving this case because the shooting occurred in a busy area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-61363. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.