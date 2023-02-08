PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.

With the help of loss prevention employees and patrol officers, detectives arrested multiple people who they say were shoplifting from at least one of three major stores being monitored at the mall. A photo shared of the operation shows at least one person being arrested outside the nearby Target.

Authorities recovered more than $4,000 worth of merchandise, shoplifting tools and a few blue pills believed to contain fentanyl. Among the stolen goods recovered were a Nespresso machine, Quay sunglasses, Nike apparel and several other pieces of clothing.

Of the 14 people arrested, 12 are facing second-degree theft charges and nearly half of them were booked on a warrant charge.

The bust was part of Tigard Police Department’s “proactive enforcement” to curb shoplifting, which is a crime police say has become more violent as shoplifters are often arming themselves or fighting with loss prevention employees.