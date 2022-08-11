PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.

Brennan Doyle and Tanner Hellbusch were among the 14 individuals charged with Racketeering, Aggravated Theft and Money Laundering.

The investigation came to a close last week after a yearlong investigation that BPD says was launched in late 2021 when detectives learned Hellsbusch was running an illegal operation.

On March 1, 2022, police say they found more than 100 catalytic converters in Hellbusch’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

Around that time, detectives also confirmed Doyle was the ring leader and suspected he had trafficked over 44,000 catalytic converters since January 2021. Officials say that number of catalytic converters is worth about $22 million.

Detectives spent the next five months gathering evidence to prove that Hellbusch, Doyle and several others efforted these thefts stretching along the west coast. Many of the thefts occured in Washington County but spanned across six Oregon counties along with parts of Washington, Nevada, California, Texas and New York.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of more than 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a luxury vehicle and jewelry during the search of eight separate locations, according to BPD.

Officials say the increased price of rhodium, platinum and palladium during this time made “each catalytic converter a profitable haul.”

Both Doyle and Hellbusch are expected back in court Thursday morning.

The Beaverton Police Department will detail their investigation during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. KOIN 6 News will livestream the event within this article.