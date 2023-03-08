PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was injured after a shooting took place in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Southeast 112th Avenue, according to officials. The boy was rushed to a hospital but the Portland Police Bureau did not have any update on his current condition — however, they did note that “he was conscious and talking” after the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

While officers investigate the area, SE 112 Ave. is closed between Market Street and Division Street. Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.