$1,400 in merchandise recovered after convenience store burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and $1,400 of merchandise was recovered after a convenience store was burglarized in Northeast Portland.
In the early hours of Monday morning, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a convenience store located in the 5800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. By the time they arrived, the front door had been smashed in and a carton of cigarettes had reportedly been taken.
Officers began checking the area for any suspects and soon found a man walking nearby with a pocket full of Slim Jims along with what appeared to be a full plastic bag. Once they stopped the man, officers discovered the bag had four cartons and 116 individual packs of cigarettes.
About $1,400 in merchandise was recovered from the man, who was identified as 37 year-old Nathan Bailey.
Bailey admitted to police he had burglarized the store and was promptly arrested. He was booked on second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief charges, along with two outstanding arrest warrants.
