PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifteen dogs, including several puppies, were discovered abandoned in the back of a U-Haul, authorities said, and another 10 were recovered after subsequent arrests.

On Thanksgiving, Oregon State Police said troopers responded to an abandoned U-Haul truck at a Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls.

According to OSP, the truck had been left there for two days and when the troopers arrived they could hear barking coming from the back of the U-Haul.

After obtaining a warrant, authorities said they opened the back of the truck and found seven cages holding 15 abandoned dogs, including several puppies.

The dogs were severely neglected officials said, but all of them were alive. The truck had been abandoned since Nov. 20.

After the investigation, two suspects were contacted by troopers, and 10 more dogs were recovered.

The two suspects, identified as 50-year-old David Eugene McMillion and 39-year-old Lisa Annette Weeks, were both arrested by Oregon State Police.

McMillion and Weeks face multiple charges including animal abandonment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree animal neglect. McMillion also faces an additional charge of second-degree criminal mischief.

Troopers pose with several of the rescued puppies (OSP)

The 25 dogs are all in the care of the Klamath County Animal Shelter and once medically cleared, the dogs will be up for adoption.

According to OSP, the shelter has already received dozens of adoption applications for the dogs.