15 hours in Portland: Several shootings, 1 dead

Portland has seen over 80 shootings since the start of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spate of gun violence swept across the city of Portland on Wednesday night, leaving one person dead and another person seriously wounded.

The first shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 15900 block of NE Fremont Street. Portland police said bullets hit an occupied car and an occupied apartment but no one was hurt.(Case #21-24790)

The next shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. near SE 122nd Avenue and SE Salmon Street. Witnesses reported people inside two vehicles were exchanging gunfire while driving northbound. No injuries were reported.

Two hours later, officers were called to the 1800 block of NE Marine Drive where shots had been fired at a house. One person was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. (Case #21-25047)

Another shooting call came in just after midnight. Officers learned someone inside a vehicle fired a shot at a person in the 9100 block of North Mohawk Avenue before driving away. No one was hurt. (Case #21-25118)

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., gunfire was reported in the 100 block of NE 129th Avenue. Officers found bullets had struck a home while a mom and her two kids were inside. Several parked cars were also hit and a gun was found at the scene. No one was hurt. (Case #21-25144)

The next shooting proved fatal. Officers said a woman was found dead in the 9500 block of North Buchanan Avenue. Homicide detectives were investigating. (Case #21-25163)

The spate of violence continued into the morning with police receiving a report that a shot had been fired through a window in the 3100 block of SE McLoughlin Boulevard at about 8 a.m. Police weren’t able to confirm if the projectile was a bullet.

Authorities urged anyone with information about any of the shootings this week to contact the Portland Police Bureau and to reference the case number. Tips can be sent to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0400.

Portland has logged over 80 shootings so far this year, police said.