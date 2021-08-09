15-year-old faces attempted murder for SE Portland shooting

This 9mm handgun was seized as evidence in a shooting investigation, August 9, 2021 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old faces a slew of serious charges after being arrested for a shooting on the afternoon of July 4 in Southeast Portland.

That day, shots rang out in the 2900 block of SE 118th Avenue. Nobody was hit and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Investigators kept looking into the case and identified the teen as the shooter. He is being held in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Facility and will face charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun.

Officials said they searched the teen’s home and found a 9mm handgun.

Because he is a minor, the teen’s name has not been released.