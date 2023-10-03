PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge for a daytime shooting in Gresham that critically wounded a 16-year-old.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on September 24 near NE Division and NE Burnside. The wounded teen, later identified as Alexander Ortiz, was rushed to the hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition, Gresham police said Tuesday.

Investigators said a passing car was also hit by a bullet.

The suspect was identified and warranted searches were done at multiple spots Sunday morning, officials said. The teen was taken into custody for attempted murder and assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or 888.989.3505.