15-year-old girl charged in ‘brutal’ Lake Oswego attack

A 74-year-old woman was brutally attacked in the garage of her Lake Oswego home, July 30, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old girl is facing charges for a ‘brutal’ assault on a 74-year-old woman last summer.

Police said the Lake Oswego woman was assaulted in her home on South Shore Boulevard on July 30, 2020. The woman was going back inside her house after retrieving a package when an unidentified woman attacked her in the garage. The victim’s husband found her a short time later and called for help.

“It was brutal, it was violent,” said Joe Donnerberg, the adult son of the victim said of the attack. “I’ll never understand how someone could do this to a 74-year-old lady or any human being for that matter.”

DNA evidence from the scene was used to identify the girl. Her name will not be released publicly because she is a minor. She is facing assault charges.