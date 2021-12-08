15-year-old killed in Gresham shooting, 2 others injured

15-year-old Lowgunn Ivey was killed in a shooting Saturday in Gresham, police said. (Courtesy/Gresham Police Department)

Other victims, 14, 23, taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was killed in a shooting Saturday at a Gresham apartment complex, police said.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Lowgunn Ivey. Police said the shooting happened at the Columbia Trails apartment complex at 1112 Northwest 15th Street.

Another teenager, 14, and a 23-year-old man were also wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital, according to the Gresham Police Department. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.

Detectives asked anyone with more information to call the GPD tip line at 503.618.2719.