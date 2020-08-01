150 bullets hit 8 apts, 7 cars, 1 woman in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 150 bullets were fired outside a Northeast Portland apartment building, striking at least 8 occupied apartments and 7 vehicles, wounding one woman late Friday night.

Reports of shots fired were recorded around 11:15 p.m. in the 600 block of NE 87th. Police rushed to the scene and close NE 87th north of Glisan in the Montavilla neighborhood.

Once they secured the scene, officials said they found evidence more than 150 rounds were fired. The wounded woman was hit in the arm and taken by an ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. She’s expected to live.

At this time, no other injuries were reported. Investigators said they are unsure currently if any of the 7 vehicles hit by gunfire were occupied at the time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333. The case number is 20-238571.