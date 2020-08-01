150 bullets hit 8 apts, 7 cars, 1 woman in NE Portland

Crime

Wounded woman hit in the arm, expected to live

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland police car (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 150 bullets were fired outside a Northeast Portland apartment building, striking at least 8 occupied apartments and 7 vehicles, wounding one woman late Friday night.

Reports of shots fired were recorded around 11:15 p.m. in the 600 block of NE 87th. Police rushed to the scene and close NE 87th north of Glisan in the Montavilla neighborhood.

Once they secured the scene, officials said they found evidence more than 150 rounds were fired. The wounded woman was hit in the arm and taken by an ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. She’s expected to live.

At this time, no other injuries were reported. Investigators said they are unsure currently if any of the 7 vehicles hit by gunfire were occupied at the time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333. The case number is 20-238571.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss