16 pounds of heroin found in Nissan’s gas tank

Crime

Victor Aguilar, 33, now in Jackson County Jail

Victor Aguilar was arrested after 16 pounds of heroin was found in the gas tank of the Nissan he was driving along I-5 in Jackson County, June 2, 2020 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver pulled over for an illegal lane change was later arrested after more than 16 pounds of heroin was found in the gas tank.

The traffic stop began around 10 a.m. June 2, the Oregon State Police said. The driver, Victor Aguilar, was spotted along I-5 in Jackson County making an illegal lane change and not driving in the lane.

Authorities said the trooper noticed some signs of criminal activity and got consent to search the 2014 Nissan Sentra. During that search, the 16.3 pounds of heroin was found.

Aguilar, a 33-year-old resident of Outlook, Washington, was taken to the Jackson County Jail for unlawful possession and distribution of heroin.

The investigation continues and includes the Department of Homeland Security.

