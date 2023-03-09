PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have apprehended a teenage suspect in a string of Vancouver robberies that occurred in late February.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, authorities brought a 16-year-old boy into custody on Wednesday for allegedly robbing four convenience stores within a one-hour period on Feb. 26. His name has not been released.

Detectives say multiple items, including a stolen handgun, were found at the juvenile’s residence on NE 66th Street when they served a search warrant.

The teen has since been booked at the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center for three counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and taking a vehicle without permission.

Vancouver police urge anyone with more information about these robberies to contact Detective Rodrigo Osorio at (360) 487-7355.