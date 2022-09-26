One firefighter was reportedly hospitalized while battling a house fire in Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 23, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of starting a fire at a residence on Friday.

The Salem Fire Department says crews began responding to the house fire near Church Street SE just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. It was eventually upgraded to a second alarm and the Salem Police Department arrived at the scene to assist.

Officials say the flames started on the porch before quickly spreading and engulfing a large portion of the home.

After hearing from witnesses, police learned that a teenage boy allegedly set a lit sparkler onto a Halloween decoration at the house, which is believed to have started the fire.

The boy was arrested and lodged at Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. He’s facing charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangering. His identity has not been released due to being a minor.

Residents were able to evacuate the building without sustaining any injuries, according to Salem PD.

However, fire officials at the scene told KOIN 6 News one firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries while battling the blaze but is expected to be okay.