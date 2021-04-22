16-year-old murder suspect arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for the deadly shooting of a man last month in North Portland, police said.

The teenaged suspect was arrested in Southeast Portland and taken to the Donald E. Long juvenile detention center on charges of 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Michael Arrington was shot at a convenience store in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street in the early morning hours of March 31. The 53-year-old Vancouver resident was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide.

“While we can never bring back Mr. Arrington, I hope this arrest can bring a measure of closure to his family,” said Chris Davis, the acting chief of the Portland Police Bureau. “I am particularly troubled about the young age of the suspect. This is, for us, a reminder of the important work we have in front of us in addressing the violence and the overall health of our community. I am especially grateful for the tireless work and countless hours the officers and detectives put into this case.”

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0395 or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0781.