Police identify 16-year-old found dead at ClackCo rest stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the 16-year-old boy whose body was found inside a parked car at a Clackamas County rest stop.

On Tuesday, January 26, OSP troopers were called to the northbound French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 at about 7:30 p.m. upon receiving a report of a body found inside a parked car. Authorities released the name of the victim, Juan Tomas Santos Bautista, on Monday morning.

An investigation at the scene and an exam by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office deemed the victim died from a gunshot wound.

A teen was arrested on Saturday for his alleged role in the death. The suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was an acquaintance of the victim, according to the Oregon State Police. Both teens were from Vancouver, Wash.

The suspect has been lodged at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. His name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates when new information is available.